EnerSys (ENS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti set a $101.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $796.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 5.71%. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,536 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 117,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,227.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $2,256,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

