Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,885 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods makes up about 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,498 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

