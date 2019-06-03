Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $98,632.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.11 or 0.03096367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00111753 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.