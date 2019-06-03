Elk Creek Partners LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Elk Creek Partners LLC trimmed its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 650,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 579,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 419,324 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 990,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,585,000 after acquiring an additional 316,781 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIII. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $46.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $33,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,343.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $87,399.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,681. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

