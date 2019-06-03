Elk Creek Partners LLC Has $18.19 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education comprises approximately 1.3% of Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $127,185.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $43.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.35 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

