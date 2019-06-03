electroCore (ECOR) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Noble Financial Analysts

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) has been given a $19.00 target price by research analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on electroCore from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 512,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,403. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. electroCore has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 4,450.22%. Analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other electroCore news, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $72,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 39,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $218,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 79.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

