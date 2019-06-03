Ebiquity (EBQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EBQ stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.89. Ebiquity has a one year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Ebiquity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.14%.

In related news, insider Alan Newman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,493.79). Also, insider Michael Karg acquired 23,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £10,105.43 ($13,204.53).

Ebiquity Company Profile

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

