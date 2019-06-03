EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.68. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $9,568,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,041 shares of company stock worth $12,464,235. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

