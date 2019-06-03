EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 122,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.67. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. This is a positive change from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/eam-global-investors-llc-invests-1-62-million-in-arbor-rlty-tr-i-sh-abr.html.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.