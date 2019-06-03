Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,601 Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,363,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $26,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVTI shares. Stephens set a $25.00 target price on Covenant Transportation Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $285.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $35.19.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

