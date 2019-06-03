Deutsche Bank Trims PVH (PVH) Target Price to $145.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $178.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.21.

PVH stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.69%. PVH’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

In related news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $785,383.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $237,285,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,692,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $938,155,000 after purchasing an additional 936,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $76,331,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 836,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 532,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 372.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

