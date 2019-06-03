Deutsche Bank Lowers Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STLD. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.03 per share, with a total value of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 107,058 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,258,000 after purchasing an additional 622,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,150,000 after purchasing an additional 882,061 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.