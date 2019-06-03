Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Stake Lessened by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 49.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,254 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,091,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,507,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,155,000 after buying an additional 251,377 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,449,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,492,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,326,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,611,000 after buying an additional 76,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,980,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $40.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.82. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

