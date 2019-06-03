Dell’s (DELL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:DELL opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.47. Dell has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $70.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
