Dell’s (DELL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DELL opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.47. Dell has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

