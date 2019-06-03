Danielle Sheer Sells 459 Shares of Carbonite Inc (CARB) Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $10,855.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Danielle Sheer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Danielle Sheer sold 459 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $11,282.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CARB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 379,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,013. Carbonite Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carbonite by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carbonite by 584.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carbonite by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,851 shares during the period.

CARB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

