Dakota Wealth Management Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,578,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,201 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

