DADI Hits Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. DADI has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $268,138.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DADI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood and OKEx. During the last seven days, DADI has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00378334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.63 or 0.02547627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00155944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004174 BTC.

DADI Token Profile

DADI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,215,200 tokens. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi . DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

