Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Stake Lowered by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $86,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oc Kwon sold 3,710 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $63,552.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,425.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,710 shares of company stock valued at $632,742 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

CY traded up $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. 2,245,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.13 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/cypress-semiconductor-co-cy-stake-lowered-by-oak-grove-capital-llc.html.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.