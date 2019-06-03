Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Holdings Trimmed by Context BH Capital Management LP

Context BH Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp makes up approximately 3.1% of Context BH Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Context BH Capital Management LP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75,462.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $141,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBI. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/customers-bancorp-inc-cubi-holdings-trimmed-by-context-bh-capital-management-lp.html.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.