CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.79. 206,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

In other news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

