Crowdholding (YUP) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Crowdholding has a market cap of $186,047.00 and $1,189.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowdholding token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $703.91 or 0.08614145 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037650 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001629 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013353 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Crowdholding Profile

Crowdholding (CRYPTO:YUP) is a token. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,701,438 tokens. Crowdholding’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdholding . The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crowdholding is www.crowdholding.com . Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crowdholding Token Trading

Crowdholding can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowdholding should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowdholding using one of the exchanges listed above.

