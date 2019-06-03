Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give National Grid (NG) a GBX 810 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NG. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.98) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 899 ($11.75) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 905.36 ($11.83).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 792.80 ($10.36) on Thursday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 31.26 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In related news, insider Peter Gershon acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £484,200 ($632,693.06). Insiders bought a total of 60,033 shares of company stock valued at $48,447,813 in the last quarter.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

