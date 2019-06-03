Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.82.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $141.63 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $2,062,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.