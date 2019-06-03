Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for RDS-A (RDS-A)

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Societe Generale upgraded RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded RDS-A from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of RDS-A in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Get RDS-A alerts:

OTCMKTS RDS-A traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,958 shares.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for RDS-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDS-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.