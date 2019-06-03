Coupa Software (COUP) Shares Down 6.2%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.80 and last traded at $102.48. Approximately 2,135,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,416,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $74,702.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $49,833.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,556 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,160 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coupa Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coupa Software by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Coupa Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

