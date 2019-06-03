Costco Wholesale (COST) Given a $275.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.36.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $239.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $251.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 38.07%.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 216,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.