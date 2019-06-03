Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 6,569 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $487,813.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,750,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,307,947.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,078 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $895,946.04.

On Thursday, May 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,480 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $853,423.20.

On Monday, May 20th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,325 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $1,286,901.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,588 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,187,037.28.

On Friday, May 3rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,295 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $381,663.60.

On Monday, May 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 20,112 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $1,449,270.72.

On Monday, April 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,858 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $274,882.50.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,840 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $1,202,712.80.

On Friday, April 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 15,046 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,054,423.68.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,811 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $467,166.49.

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.87. 94,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,730. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.63.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CorVel by 818.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

