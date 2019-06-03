Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,742 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.42.

NYSE DIS opened at $132.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $98.81 and a 1-year high of $142.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

