Contrasting Transatlantic Capital (TACI) & Wilhelmina International (WHLM)

Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Transatlantic Capital and Wilhelmina International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transatlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Transatlantic Capital and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A Wilhelmina International 0.67% 1.98% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Transatlantic Capital has a beta of -4.26, meaning that its share price is 526% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transatlantic Capital and Wilhelmina International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Wilhelmina International $77.85 million 0.38 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Transatlantic Capital.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Transatlantic Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transatlantic Capital

Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bingham Farms, Michigan. Transatlantic Capital Inc. is a subsidiary of NFA Securities 3LC.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

