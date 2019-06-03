Context BH Capital Management LP Invests $3.31 Million in First Bank (FRBA)

Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in First Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 690,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Bank by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bank by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRBA opened at $11.20 on Monday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $195.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.33.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Bank in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

