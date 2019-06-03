Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 18,630 Shares of iRobot Co. (IRBT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,821,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.12.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,528.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christian Cerda sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $1,742,069.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,727.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,902 shares of company stock worth $11,012,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $87.11 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $237.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

