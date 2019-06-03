Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $395,000 in CPFL Energia S.A. (CPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CPFL Energia in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CPFL Energia in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPFL Energia in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CPFL Energia by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CPFL Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CPL opened at $15.65 on Monday. CPFL Energia S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPFL Energia had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

