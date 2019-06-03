Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTWS. Zacks Investment Research cut Connecticut Water Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Connecticut Water Service from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

CTWS stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $842.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of -0.03. Connecticut Water Service has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Connecticut Water Service will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Connecticut Water Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the first quarter worth $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

