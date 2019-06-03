Comparing Shockwave Medical (SWAV) & Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology $143.75 million 6.29 $6.62 million $0.34 141.26

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shockwave Medical and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 3 0 0 2.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 43.13%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.44%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology 5.27% 8.17% 6.76%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Shockwave Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

