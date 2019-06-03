Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

CHCT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.05 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.94. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.14%.

In related news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,232.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

