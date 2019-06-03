Commonwealth Bank of Australia Lowers Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 83,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 148,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 457,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $98,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,487.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $294,361.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,867 shares in the company, valued at $993,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

