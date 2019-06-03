Commerce Bank Raises Stake in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,693,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691,490 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 26,478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,629,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,360 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Santander downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

