Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $462,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,317 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis purchased 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $1,187,058. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $98.06 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

