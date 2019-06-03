Cigna (CI) PT Lowered to $203.00 at Citigroup

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $228.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

CI opened at $148.02 on Monday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Brian C. Evanko acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

