Chemours (CC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Chemours (NYSE:CC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.15% from the company’s current price.

CC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $396,043.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,234. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Chemours by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,757,000 after acquiring an additional 479,467 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemours by 128.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 27,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. raised its position in Chemours by 47.1% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.