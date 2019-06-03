Changyou.Com (CYOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.92

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 2167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $977.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.15 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $9.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYOU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com during the first quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com during the first quarter worth $269,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/changyou-com-cyou-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-8-92.html.

About Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.