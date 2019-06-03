Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CX shares. ValuEngine raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

