CB Financial Services (CBFV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBFV. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Joseph N. Headlee acquired 2,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 3,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,575 shares of company stock worth $136,229 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 98.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

