Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 155.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,667 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,136,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 148,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $143.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.64. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

