Caspian Sunrise PLC (LON:CASP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.65 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 2549469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/caspian-sunrise-casp-sets-new-52-week-high-at-14-65.html.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,702 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.