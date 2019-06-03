Career Education Corp. (CECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

CECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Career Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Career Education by 373.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Career Education by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.00. 626,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,430. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Career Education has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.07 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

