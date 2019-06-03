CannTrust (CTST) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton raised CannTrust from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on CannTrust in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.69 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Paradigm Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.73.

Shares of NYSE CTST opened at C$5.27 on Thursday. CannTrust has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of $578.90 million, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.64.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.00 million. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. CannTrust’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in CannTrust in the first quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

