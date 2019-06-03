Canada Goose (GOOS) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $33.50 target price on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.32 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.69. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,944,000 after purchasing an additional 374,922 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 548.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,772,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,042 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 61.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,771,000 after purchasing an additional 857,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 735,301 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

