Canaccord Genuity Cuts Zuora (ZUO) Price Target to $18.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zuora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $13.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Zuora has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $37.78.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, President Marc Diouane sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $5,325,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,156 shares of company stock worth $19,891,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zuora by 1,183.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 111,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zuora by 2,176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 223,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

