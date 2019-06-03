Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $795.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.41%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

